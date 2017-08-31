A prayer to recite

It seemed to me as though it was a letter from Heaven written by a blessed soul. I am referring to the letter that appeared on August 24 and signed by John Ellis, who had passed away the previous Sunday.

I met Ellis briefly but I am aware of his deep religious belief. His letter referred to the prayer he recited often, which is in no way “pharisaical”, as a reader asserted.

Like Ellis when he was still with us, I pray to Our Lady for protection, for pity for my sins and for what Pope Francis often evokes – misericordia. The prayer is what Our Lady dictated to three children, now saints: “Forgive us our sins, protect us from hellfire and lead all souls to heaven, especially those in need of Your mercy.”

Like Ellis, I too very much have myself in mind, together with everyone else.

I am sure this prayer, which, he said he recited “at off-times during the day when I think of our eternal destiny”, won him his eternal reward from God the Father and Our Lady.

May we too recite, as I do, this prayer and so our sins may be forgiven and, like Ellis, win our eternal reward.