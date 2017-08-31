A prayer to recite
It seemed to me as though it was a letter from Heaven written by a blessed soul. I am referring to the letter that appeared on August 24 and signed by John Ellis, who had passed away the previous Sunday.
I met Ellis briefly but I am aware of his deep religious belief. His letter referred to the prayer he recited often, which is in no way “pharisaical”, as a reader asserted.
Like Ellis when he was still with us, I pray to Our Lady for protection, for pity for my sins and for what Pope Francis often evokes – misericordia. The prayer is what Our Lady dictated to three children, now saints: “Forgive us our sins, protect us from hellfire and lead all souls to heaven, especially those in need of Your mercy.”
Like Ellis, I too very much have myself in mind, together with everyone else.
I am sure this prayer, which, he said he recited “at off-times during the day when I think of our eternal destiny”, won him his eternal reward from God the Father and Our Lady.
May we too recite, as I do, this prayer and so our sins may be forgiven and, like Ellis, win our eternal reward.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.