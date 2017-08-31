Watch: What are the people thinking about Malta vs England?
Malta host England at the National Stadium on Friday in a 2018 World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium (kick-off: 8.45pm).
England currently sit on top of the group on 14 points from six games played so far, two ahead of nearest rivals Slovakia.
Malta, meanwhile, are still in search of their first point in the group after six successive defeats.
In anticipation of the Group F match; Matthew Mochan spoke to a number of football fans in a busy Republic Street in Valletta to gauge their views on the big match…
