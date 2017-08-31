Trippier sits out of England training ahead of Malta trip
Kieran Trippier once again sat out England training on Thursday morning as preparations continued ahead of Friday’s World Cup qualifier against Malta.
The Tottenham full-back missed the session at St George’s Park, as he had on Tuesday, due to an injury and was set to be assessed before the squad flew to Malta on Thursday afternoon.
Fellow defender Phil Jones and midfielders Jake Livermore and Nathaniel Chalobah had also been absent on Tuesday due to minor injuries, but each of that trio were involved this time around.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looked relaxed as he took part on the day he appeared destined to move from Arsenal to Liverpool.
It is understood a deal had been agreed between the clubs and the 24-year-old midfielder was set to make the switch before Thursday’s midnight transfer deadline.
Reports suggested Oxlade-Chamberlain had undergone a medical at St George’s Park on Wednesday evening.
Raheem Sterling, linked with a switch from Manchester City to Arsenal, also trained on Thursday among what was a full Three Lions squad aside from Trippier and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.
Everton’s Pickford had already withdrawn through injury earlier in the week.
