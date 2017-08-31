Prime Minister appoints Malta-UK Business Promotion Taskforce

Joseph Zammit Tabona has been appointed by the Prime Minister to chair the newly set up Malta-UK Business Promotion Taskforce which will be responsible for business promotion of Malta within the UK.

This task force is being set up to implement a plan of action between now and end 2019 to promote business, including industrial, economical and financial activities to Malta in collaboration with the UK. Malta will position itself as a business destination for UK-based companies which want to set-up a base in a European Union Member State following Brexit.

Mr Zammit Tabona served as Malta's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom & Northern Ireland from 2009 till 2013. He has been the Prime Minister's Special Envoy for Investment Promotion since August 2013. He has served as chairman of Malta Enterprise, the Malta Stock Exchange and FinanceMalta.



The other members of the Malta-UK Business Promotion Taskforce are:

David Curmi – Chairman, Trade Malta; CEO, Mapfre MSV Life Plc

Joe Cuschieri – Chairman, Malta Gaming Authority

Kenneth Farrugia – Chairman, FinanceMalta

Kurt Farrugia – Head Government Communication

Mario Galea – CEO, Malta Enterprise

Mario Grima – Former Director BOV and Middlesea Valletta

Stefano Mallia – Partner, Grant Thornton

Maria Micallef – Managing Director, RSM Malta

Michaela Muscat – Maritime Attache, Malta High Commission UK

Nadia Pace – Investment Promotion Consultant Malta Enterprise; Former CEO World Aviation Group

Kevin Valenzia -Territory Senior Partner, PWC Malta

David Walsh - CEO, KPMG Crimsonwing