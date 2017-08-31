Shipping movements

The following ships are expected in Malta:

The Contship Top from Algiers to Annaba (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd), the Eurocargo Venezia from Genoa to Catania and the Repulse Bay from Misurata to Izmir (CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) today.

The Oued Ziz from Algiers to Tripoli, the Coneste from Civitavecchia to Mersin, the CMA CGM Callisto from Genoa to Beirut, the CMA CGM Lotus from Tunis to Bejaia and the CMA CGM Andromeda from Suez to Valencia (all CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd) tomorrow.

The MV Eurocargo Malta from Catania to Genoa (Sullivan Maritime) and the Maersk Tukang from Port Said to Port Tangier (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Saturday.

The Joanna from Alexandria to Algiers, the Durande to Annaba (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the MSC Taranto from Barcelona to Salalah (John Ripard & Son Ltd) and the Safmarine Bayete from Port Tangier to Izmit (Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Sunday.

The APL New Jersey from Koper to Damietta, the Okee August from Piraeus to Misurata (both CMA CGM Malta Agency Ltd), the Swansea from Izmir to Valencia and the AS Laguna from Algiers to Algiers (both Thomas Smith & Co. Ltd) on Monday.