Pyongyang says more missiles to come

The United Nations Security Council sits to meet on North Korea yesterday after their latest missile test, at the UN headquarters in New York. Photo: Reuters

The United Nations condemned North Korea's "outrageous" firing of a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday, demanding Pyongyang halt its weapons programme but holding back on any threat of new sanctions on the isolated regime.

North Korea said the launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile (IRBM) was to counter US and South Korean military drills and was a first step in military action in the Pacific to "contain" the U.S. territory of Guam.

The North's leader Kim Jong Un ordered the launch to be conducted for the first time from its capital, Pyongyang, and said more exercises with the Pacific as the target were needed, the North's KCNA news agency said today.

"The current ballistic rocket launching drill like a real war is the first step of the military operation of the KPA in the Pacific and a meaningful prelude to containing Guam," KCNA quoted Kim as saying. The Korean People's Army or KPA is the North's military.

Earlier this month, North Korea threatened to fire four missiles into the sea near Guam, home to a major US military presence, after President Donald Trump said the North would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

Undated photo released by the North Korean army. Photo: Via Reuters

In a statement the 15-member Security Council said it was of "vital importance" that North Korea take immediate, concrete actions to reduce tensions and called on all states to implement UN sanctions on Pyongyang.

However, the US-drafted statement, which was agreed by consensus, does not threaten new sanctions on North Korea.

Diplomats say veto-wielding council members China and Russia typically only view a test of a long-range missile or a nuclear weapon as a trigger for further possible sanctions.

China and Russia's ambassadors to the United Nations said they opposed any unilateral sanctions on North Korea and reiterated calls to halt deployment of a US missile defence system in South Korea.

"I certainly hope that we'll be able to have a strong resolution following up this ... statement," Japan's Ambassador to the United Nations Koro Bessho told reporters after the meeting.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency in Pyongyang today.

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China is currently discussing the situation with other Security Council members and will make a "necessary response" based on the consensus reached.

"Any measures against North Korea should be under the UN Security Council framework, and should be carried out according to Security Council resolutions," he told a news briefing.

Unilateral sanctions or those implemented according to a country's domestic laws, did not accord with international law, Wang added, a reference to unilateral sanctions imposed on Chinese firms and citizens by the United States and Japan.

Tuesday's test was of the same Hwasong-12 missile Kim had threatened to use on Guam, but the test flight took it in another direction, over northern Japan's Hokkaido and into the sea.

Trump, who has vowed not to let North Korea develop nuclear missiles that can hit the mainland United States, said the world had received North Korea's latest message "loud and clear".

"Threatening and destabilising actions only increase the North Korean regime's isolation in the region and among all nations of the world. All options are on the table," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

The North's latest test launch came as US and South Korean forces conducted annual military exercises on the Korean peninsula, angering Pyongyang which sees the war games as a preparation for invasion.

North Korea has conducted dozens of ballistic missile tests under Kim in defiance of UN sanctions, but firing a projectile over mainland Japan was a rare and provocative move.

The 2,700 km the missile flew before splashing down was much shorter and at a lower trajectory than that of an earlier launch of the same missile type.

Kim Dong-yup, professor at the Institute for Far East Studies of Kyungnam University in Seoul, said firing the missile from a densely populated area near Pyongyang and over Japan suggested North Korea was confident in the missile's stability.

"I do not think North Korea factored in much military meaning behind yesterday's missile launch, rather yesterday's launch was all about North Korea being stubborn," he said.

"At the same time, North Korea is hinting that there is room for negotiation if the US and South Korea ends the joint military exercises."