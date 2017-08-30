Advert
Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 16:26

Deadly storm Harvey makes landfall a second time

An area 15 times the size of Manhattan is under water

Tropical Storm Harvey made landfall again today near the Texas-Louisiana border, adding more rain after a record downpour that has caused catastrophic flooding and paralyzed the city of Houston.  

Harvey brought chest-deep floodwaters forcing thousands to seek shelter for a fifth night. 

Houston's Convention Center is overflowing with over 9,000 people seeking shelter. the city is opening up new shelters at the NRG Center and the Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets, to cope with the strain.  

US Coast Guard units have rescued more than 4,000 people, with thousands others picked up by police, rescue workers and citizen volunteers in boats, rafts, and jet-skis.

At least 17 people have been killed since the storm slammed into Gulf Coast on Friday as a category four hurricane.

The Houston Chronicle estimating an area 15 times the size of Manhattan is under water.

Texas officials say that nearly 50,000 homes had suffered damage.

Houston is the fourth-largest city - it's metro area boasts an economy the size of Argentina's.

Estimates of the cost of the storm range from $50 to $75 billion. 

