Watch: Sweden setback fuels drag racer Micallef's title hunger
Duncan Micallef is determined to make for Sunday’s disappointing showing in Sweden by winning the FIA Top Fuel Drag Racing Championship in next month’s season’s finale in Santa Pod.
On Sunday, Micallef suffered a setback in his title quest when he was eliminated in the opening round of qualification by current European champion Anita Makela, of Finland. Despite the poor result, Micallef is still leading the overall standings and is currently enjoying a 51-point lead on Antti Horto.
The FIA Drag racing championship finale will be held in Santa Pod between September 8 and 10.
