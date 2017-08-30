Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants to join Liverpool.

11.30am Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has hinted that he is optimistic over the club’s chances of securing Diego Costa’s services.

Atleti have not yet reached an agreement with Chelsea over a deal, but club president Cerezo is hopeful of being able to bring back the Spain forward.

Speaking about Costa on Spanish radio station Cadena SER, Cerezo said: “He has a contract with another club, it’s a complicated matter. We are taking things with ease. As long as Chelsea do not agree to his transfer, Costa will be a Chelsea player. Am I pessimistic or optimistic regarding the arrival of Costa? I am always optimistic.”

11.15am Raheem Sterling is not moving to Arsenal as part of the Alexis Sanchez bid, SkySports ir reporting.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has rejected Chelsea move & wants to join Liverpool. Bid lower than #CFC £40m expected. Otherwise will stay at #AFC #LFC — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 29, 2017

11am Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has turned down the chance of joining Chelsea and wants to move to Liverpool.

10.45am Juventus are closing in on the signing of Dominik Hoewedes as they look to bring in a replacement for the departing Leonardo Bonucci.

9.48pm Inter Milan have made a new offer to Arsenal for German centre back Shkodran Mustafi, according to Sky in Italy.

Inter are offering a £4.6m loan fee with an option to buy for £23m which could become an obligation to buy.

The Italian side would have to buy Mustafi if he played in 50 per cent of their games this season.

It is understood Arsenal still expect him to stay.

9.00pm Defender Kieran Gibbs to have medical at West Brom after deal agreed with Arsenal. The fee is reported to be £7m.

Misael Miranda Gomez has completed his move to St Andrews.

8.20pm St Andrews have announced that Misael Miranda Gomez completed his move to the club after he put pen to paper on a deal which will see him don the purple shirt of the club.

This will be the first time in Malta for the Mexican midfielder who will be bolstering the midfielder department of Danilo Doncic's side.

St Andrews have already played two games, losing the first one to champions Hibernians while they won their second game, when they pulled an upset against title challengers Balzan.

7.28pm Cagliari have replaced Marco Borriello in Leonardo Pavoletti, who signed with the club after spending the last six months at Napoli.

The former Sassuolo striker was signed for 10 million and should be available to play in the next match day.

7.18pm Sky sources: Liverpool reject Crystal Palace's third offer of the summer for Mamadou Sakho.

The bid was thought to be £22m plus £3m in add ons. Palace know Liverpool's expectations on the fee and the rationale behind it.

Liverpool value Sakho at £30m.

6.25pm Details of the negotiations which have taken place between Manchester City and Arsenal are becoming a little clearer this afternoon...

We understand Manchester City are keen on a simple cash-only deal for Alexis Sanchez.

Arsenal, however, are considering a deal which involves Sanchez heading for Manchester City, with Raheem Sterling heading for north London. Interestingly, we understand that the deal would also include Arsenal paying a fee to City as a makeweight.

So, to confirm, that's Arsenal paying City a fee for Sterling, with Sanchez also going to City. Wow!

6.15pm Las Palmas have signed former Liverpool midfielder Alberto Aquilani.

The 33-year-old has joined the La Liga club on a two-year deal and will fill the void left by the recent departure of Kevin-Prince Boateng.

A former Italy international, Aquilani has had permanent spells at Fiorentina, Sporting Lisbon and Pescara after ending an unsuccessful stint at Liverpool in 2012.

"I'm physically fine to play. Prince told me this is an amazing place to play," Aquilani told the club's official website. "I really wanted to play in the Spanish league. It's a new adventure for me after playing in Italy, England and Portugal. I come to UD Las Palmas to contribute with my experience. I consider myself a very sacrificed player."

6.10pm Atletico Madrid midfielder Koke is keen for former team-mate Diego Costa to return to the La Liga club from Chelsea.

Costa remains unsettled at Stamford Bridge and is yet to return to training, having spent the summer back in his native Brazil. And with just two days remaining in the August transfer window, Koke has said he would like to see the 28-year-old Costa back at the Vicente Calderon.

He told Cadena Star: "We all want Diego Costa to come, but the situation is complicated. If Diego comes, he will help us and he already knows a lot of us at the club so for us it would be very exciting."

Reports have suggested the two clubs are close to a deal that could involve a fee of around £40m, plus add-ons.

6.05pm Brighton have been offered the chance to sign Arsenal defender Mathieu Debuchy, reports The Daily Mirror.

6.00pm West Brom manager Tony Pulis is going back in for Arsenal's Kieran Gibbs with a £13m offer, according to The Sun.

A few days ago, Sky sources told us Watford had agreed a fee with Arsenal for the defender.

West Brom pulled out of talks to sign Gibbs last month after having a £10m bid rejected, but the report in The Sun suggests West brom have moved back into the race to sign the England international.

5.15pm Naxxar Lions will unveil a new president during a news conference on Thursday.

Canadian businessman Yahya Kirdi has taken charge of the club following the resignation of Italian.

In a statement the Premier League club said that Kirdi's plans include the construction of a "state-of-the art stadium".

We're told Liverpool have dropped their interest in Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches. Made several enquiries about his availability — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 29, 2017

4.15pm Liverpool have pulled out of a deal to sign Renato Sanches from Bayern Munich.

4.00pm Newcastle could be set to offload striker Dwight Gayle before Thursday's deadline – but only if they manage to line up a replacement.

Gayle was left out of the Rafa Benitez's squad on Saturday as both strikers Joselu and Aleksandar Mitrovic scored in the 3-0 win over West Ham.

3.45pm Confirmation of the Keita Balde move to Monaco as the Ligue 1 side have reached a £27.9m agreement with Lazio to sign Keita Balde, according to Sky in Italy.

Balde is similar as an attacking player to Thomas Lemar and has been a target for Tottenham and Juventus this summer.

Lemar has been the subject of two failed bids from Liverpool in the last 24 hours as Jurgen Klopp embarks on one final recruitment push before the transfer deadline.

3.30pm Monaco have completed the signing of Stevan Jovetic, from Inter.

3.00pm Neymar has reportedly told Brazil team-mate Philippe Coutinho not to sign for Barcelona, according to a report in Brazil.

Neymar joined PSG earlier this month in a world-record deal from Barcelona and is now being sued for breach of contract by the Spanish club for pushing through his transfer.

And Brazilian newspaer Estadao has claimed: “Neymar told Coutinho in a conversation between the two that he would not regret Liverpool’s decision to keep him away from Barcelona.”

Aguero to Arsenal been discussed as part of deal for Sanchez to Man City. City always say he's not for sale. Chelsea wanted him last month — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 29, 2017

2.15pm Arsenal want to include Sergio Aguero as part of the deal that takes Alexis Sanchez to the Etihad Stadium but City have no plans to part with the Argentine striker.

2.00pm Monaco have won the race to sign Balde Keita from Lazio.

Inter and Juventus were among a host of clubs who were chasing the signature of the Senegalese striker but the Ligue 1 side have matched the demands of Lazio president Claudio Lotito and has travelled to France to complete the deal.

Sky sources: Watford pull out of deal to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Gibbs after failing to agree personal terms. #SSN pic.twitter.com/tjv4feEZUC — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2017

1.45pm Watford have pulled out of a deal to sign Kieran Gibbs from Arsenal.

Aquilani: "Prince me ha dicho que este es un lugar increíble para jugar".https://t.co/ZmmvDFLoX3 pic.twitter.com/0aIrBe988G — UD Las Palmas (@UDLP_Oficial) August 28, 2017

Manchester City desperate to sign Alexis Sanchez and we're told he is "desperate to move to Manchester City because he wants to win titles" — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 29, 2017

1.07pm Kaveh Solhekol has given more insight on Manchester City's chase on Alexis Sanchez.

11.00am More on Arsenal...

Manchester City have offered a sensational player-plus-cash bid to Arsenal for Alexis Sanchez, according to The Daily Mirror.

The report suggests City have included Raheem Sterling as part of the deal to tempt the Gunners into selling the Chile international before Thursday’s deadline.

A club in "crisis from top to bottom".



It's time for Arsene Wenger to go, says Ian Wright.



Read: https://t.co/9xysLhMOjX pic.twitter.com/HE4opSFhFj — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 29, 2017

10.30am Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright says the Gunners are at "crisis point" and has urged Arsene Wenger to quit as manager "for his own sanity".

Wright also expressed amazement that his old club would sell Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Chelsea amid reports the England international could be on his way to Stamford Bridge in a £35million deal.

Wenger's future was the subject of intense debate last season but he ended up signing a new two-year contract to extend his 21-year reign in charge of the Premier League club.

However, after suffering back-to-back league defeats at Stoke (1-0) and Liverpool (4-0), Wenger's tenure is again in the spotlight and Wright believes it is time for the 67-year-old Frenchman to say enough is enough.

Wright said on BBC Radio 5 Live: "Where do we start? The amount of things that are going wrong, it does come back to Arsene Wenger's door. We're three games in and we're literally at crisis point.

"Do I think he should go? I would like him to go simply because I do not believe now that Arsene Wenger can motivate those players with everything that's going on above him."

10.00am Pepe Reina will stay at Napoli despite receiving an offer from PSG, reports AS.

PSG offered Napoli €7m for the former Liverpool man, who would have penned a four-year contract with the French capital club.

However, he will not move and will instead remain in Naples for the final year of his contract with the Serie A club.

09.45am Ravel Morrison is set to join Mexican side Atlas on loan, reports Marca.

The 24-year-old, who is on the books at Lazio, is already in Guadalajara and is expected to sign a loan contract with Atlas imminently.

The play-maker spent the second half of last season on loan at QPR and is under contract at Lazio until 2019.

BREAKING: @LFC confirm that Naby Keita will join club next summer. Says "I'm delighted to join an exciting project" #ssn pic.twitter.com/2Pb7NlWYgi — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2017

09.30am Liverpool have agreed a deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita to join the Merseyside club from July 1 next year.

The Reds announced the signing of the 22-year-old on their website on Tuesday morning, confirming the Guinea international would move to Anfield in time for next season.

Reports in Germany and England suggest Liverpool will pay a premium on top of a £48million buy-out clause which comes into effect next year to sign their long-term target.

Liverpool have seen two bids rejected for Monaco's Thomas Lemar, with the latest around around £64.8m https://t.co/YJpJNG5igQ pic.twitter.com/YVOztTsG6h — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) August 29, 2017

9.15am We start off with Liverpool who had two bids for Thomas Lemar turned down by Monaco.

8.45pm Kylian Mbappe will have to wait until at least Tuesday for a medical before his expected move to Paris St Germain can be completed.

The transfer seemed imminent after the clubs reportedly reached an agreement on Sunday. Leaked pictures on Monday morning then saw striker Stevan Jovetic, set to join Monaco from Inter, pictured in the number 10 shirt which had been assigned to Mbappe for this season.

It had been reported that Mbappe could be unveiled on Monday, but with the teenager currently on international duty with France, and national coach Didier Deschamps not prepared to allow players to leave the camp to negotiate transfers, PSG will instead have to send representatives to the national academy at Clairefontaine.

8.30pm Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez hinted on Monday that he is negotiating with Liverpool over Philippe Coutinho and hoped to complete a deal before the transfer window closes.

After signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a fee which could rise to 147 million euros ($176 million), Fernandez announced his intention to bring two more players to the Nou Camp.

"It's true we are in negotiations over a player to try and sign them. We hope to reach a deal and present a new player," said Fernandez told a news conference when asked about Barcelona's hopes of signing Brazilian playmaker Coutinho.

8.00pm Netherlands midfielder Siem de Jong has left Newcastle United to rejoin Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a three-year contract, the Premier League and Eredivisie clubs said on Monday.

The 28-year-old is a product of Ajax's youth academy and made 244 appearances for the senior team before moving to Newcastle in 2014.

De Jong featured in 26 games over two seasons for the English club and spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

7.30pm Celtic have re-signed Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old has already spent 18 months with the Scottish Premiership champions, scoring 17 goals in 60 appearances.

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Estudiantes for Argentina U20 defender Juan Foyth https://t.co/nsRYWeNAbZ pic.twitter.com/5Qfl9Wpprf — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2017

7.15pm Tottenham have agreed a fee to sign Juan Foyth from Estudiantes.

7.00pm Fiorentina have announced the loan signing of Empoli defender Vincent Laurini.

The 28-year old Frenchman, who had been linked with a switch to Sampdoria, has been with Empoli since 2012.

He joined them after two years with Carpi, and prior to that played for Fossombrone.

6.30pm Patrick Roberts' long-running transfer saga looks to be over after the forward was pictured leaving Celtic Park.

Roberts looks set to rejoin Celtic on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The England youth international had been expected in Glasgow to complete a medical ahead of a reunion with Brendan Rodgers and the rest of the squad, and was pictured with fans outside the ground.

6.00pm Kevin Wimmer has now passed his medical at Stoke ahead of a £15m move from Tottenham.

Talks over personal terms have almost concluded and the deal is expected to be announced in the next 24 hours.

5.30pm SkySports is reporting that Chelsea have agreed a fee with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 24-year old is currently with the England squad at St George’s Park.

It’s thought that large parts of his medical could be carried out at England’s training centre. The clubs are yet to confirm the development but it’s our understanding that an agreement between the two clubs has been reached this afternoon.

The fee is believed to be around £35m.

5.00pm Croatia head coach Ante Cacic does not think Ivan Perisic will be on the move this summer.

The Inter winger has been linked with Manchester United, but Cacic says: "I spoke to Ivan Perisic, he is happy in Inter.

“The coach appreciates him, they are preparing new contract for him."

4.35pm Naby Keita is coming to Liverpool... but not until next season in a record transfer.

The Reds have agreed a club record deal to sign Keita, with the player officially joining in July 2018.

The Reds have agreed to pay the £48m release clause that will allow him to move next summer, plus an undisclosed premium.

The 22-year-old had been one of Jurgen Klopp's primary targets this summer, but Leipzig had refused to sell.

4pm Italy international Leonardo Spinazzola has expressed his desire to leave Atalanta and return to Juventus.

The 24-year-old wing-back moved to the Bergamo outfit from Juve on a two-year loan deal last summer.

Spinazzola enjoyed an impressive 2016-17 season, which saw him make his senior international debut as well as help Atalanta to a fourth-placed finish in Serie A.

3.15pm Patrick Schick is a new player of Roma after the Czech U-21 star reached an agreement with the Giallorossi yesterday.

What a lot of rubbish this story about Bale and Manchester United is. He's going nowhere this summer and no offer has been sent pic.twitter.com/UeIHp6qcZ0 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 28, 2017

3.00pm SkySports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has rubbished reports of a move from Manchester United for Gareth Bale of Real Madrid.

2.50pm Borussia Dortmund are lining-up a shock swoop for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in a bid to replace Ousmane Dembele, according to The Sun.

Ozil is in the last year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and the reports suggest the Bundesliga club are ready to spend some of the £130m they collected in selling Dembele to Barcelona.

2.35pm Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Juan Foyth from Estudiantes.

2.20pm Inter's Stevan Jovetic is set to replace Kyian Mbappe at Monaco.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="it" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Monaco?src=hash">#Monaco</a>, ecco <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jovetic?src=hash">#Jovetic</a>: prende la '10' di <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mbapp%C3%A9?src=hash">#Mbappé</a> <br>><a href="https://t.co/4gfWVioHnR">https://t.co/4gfWVioHnR</a>< <a href="https://t.co/YvMebwU8Ym">pic.twitter.com/YvMebwU8Ym</a></p>— SportMediaset.it (@Sport_Mediaset) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sport_Mediaset/status/902135845334986756">August 28, 2017</a></blockquote>

1.55pm Reports are saying that Liverpool are the favourites to sign Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich.

The Portugal midfielder wants more game time and he's frustrated in Germany after moving to Bayern for £27m in May last year. Chelsea and Monaco are some of the other clubs who are interested in the midfielder.

Sanches' agent Jorge Mendes was at the Monaco game last night. However, he is also involved in the Mbappe deal.

Sanches, meanwhile, didn't play for Bayern on Saturday. They say he had asked for time off to think about his future.

Sky Italy: Inter Milan trying to sign Moussa Sissoko on loan from Spurs — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 27, 2017

1.40pm Inter are trying to bolster their midfield with the signing of Moussa Sissoko, from Tottenham Hotspur.

1.30pm Former England goalkeeper Robert Green has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long contract after being released by Championship side Leeds United, the Premier League club has said.

The 37-year-old's contract with Leeds was terminated by mutual consent and Huddersfield have the option to extend the deal by a year.

1.10pm Kevin Wimmer is on the verge of leaving Tottenham and join Stoke City for £15 million.

12.45pm Sky Sports is reporting that Liverpool have made a bid for Thomas Lemar, of Monaco.

12.30pm West Brom have rejected a second bid from Leicester for defender Jonny Evans, Press Association Sport is reporting.

Leicester's improved offer, reported to be £21million, is thought to be a significant increase on the amount they bid earlier this summer and exceeds the £18million Manchester City tabled for the 29-year-old this month.

City are expected to make a second bid for Evans before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

11.25am Borussia Dortmund will replace Ousmane Dembele with Ukraine international Andrei Yarmolenko, reports Kicker.

Dortmund, who sold Dembele to Barcelona last week in a big-money deal, will splash out €25m to sign Yarmolenko after reaching an agreement over the transfer with Dynamo Kyiv.

The 27-year-old, who has spent his entire career at Dynamo Kyiv, has been tracked by Dortmund for several seasons.

10.55am Napoli have sounded out the availability of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, reports GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

The Italian club’s current first-choice goalkeeper, Pepe Reina, has been tipped to leave the Stadio San Paolo before the close of the transfer window and the Serie A outfit are scouring the market for replacements.

Their primary target is Real Sociedad’s Geronimo Rulli but senior Napoli figures have also enquired about the availability of Mignolet, who was left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for their 4-0 defeat of Arsenal on Sunday.

10.30am Celtic are fighting hard to tie up a deal for Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish champions are hoping a deal can be finalised today ahead of Thursday's deadline.

10.25am Ousmane Dembele has arrived in Barcelona ahead of finalising his club-record move from Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

Barcelona reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of the 20-year old forward on Saturday for a fee believed to be in the region of £97m, plus add-on.

10.15am Paris St Germain have reached angreement to take Kylian Mbape on loan from Monaco.