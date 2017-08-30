From Paris to Malta
Il-Ħaġar – Heart of Gozo museum in Victoria is hosting an exhibition entitled Escale in Gozo, featuring Joe Vassallo, Ruth Bianco, Laurent Soon Nissou, Christine Agopian, DibaSar Apartian, Vatché Démirdjian, Amalie Galstyan and Cyb in a collective exhibition of both Maltese and Diaspoart artists from Paris.
The exhibition will open to the public from Sunday to September 16. The museum is found in St George’s Square,Victoria. Opening hours are from 9am to 5pm. Entrance is free.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.