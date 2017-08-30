Announcements

AGIUS. On August 24, MARY CLARE, née Dixon, widow of Capt. Joe Agius, MC, passed away peacefully. She leaves to mourn her loss her stepdaughters Brigida Arrigo and Moira Palmqvist and their children, Kurt and Claire Arrigo, Taran and Nicole Arrigo, Faye and Kathryn Palmqvist; her beloved step great-grandchildren Fynn, Livia, Kate, Zea, Azia and Edward; her brother-in-law Maurice Agius, sisters-in-law Jeanne Agius and Doris de Gabriele; her nephew Roger and Rosemary Dixon, her niece Monica Dixon and relatives both in Malta and UK. A funeral service will be held at St Paul’s Pro Cathedral, Valletta, tomorrow, Thursday, August 31, at 9am, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to the Malta Cancer Foundation, SAMOC, Triq San Ġużepp, Msida, would be appreciated. May she rest in peace. The family would like to thank Mary Grech, her housekeeper, Sally and Rosy, her carers and all the staff at St James Hospital for their dedication and care.

GATT. On August 29, at St Vincent De Paul Residence, VINCENT, of Vittoriosa and residing in Fgura, aged 91, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his sister Tessie George, his nephews and nieces, their respective families, relatives and friends. The funeral cortege leaves St Vincent De Paul Residence today, Wednesday, August 30, at 1.30pm for Żabbar Cemetery Chapel where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm followed by interment in the family grave. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Requiem Mass

On the first anniversary of the death of DAVID SATARIANO, a Mass for his repose will be said tomorrow, Thursday, August 31 at 6.30pm in the crypt of the Divine Mercy chapel at San Pawl tat-Tarġa. The attendance of relatives and friends will be appreciated.

In Memoriam

BRINCAT DUNKERLEY – JESSIE. On the 22nd anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by her nephew Josie, his wife Dolores and their daughters Nadine and Erika. A prayer is solicited.

CARUANA CURRAN. With memories of our beautiful and loving KATE, née Gatt, first wife of Maurice, d. 2015, and mother of Simone, Paul and Louise (d. 1968), who passed in 1976. With unfading love. Paul.

LUCAS. Treasured memories of a dear father, DAVID, on the 24th anniversary of his passing away. Lord, embrace him and grant him eternal peace. Your son Ian and family.

MELI – EDWIN. In everlasting memory of our dear father, today being the sixth anniversary of his passing away. So sadly missed by Joanna, Adrian, Stephen and their families. Today’s 6pm Mass at the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema, will be offered for the repose of his soul.

MILLER – MARIA. Treasured memories of a loving mother on the 15th anniversary of her demise. Always in my thoughts and prayers. Patrick.