Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 07:48 by Press Association

Domino's Pizza to be delivered by... driverless cars!

Ford Fusions are fitted with heated compartments

Photo: Shutterstock

Ford and Domino's Pizza have teamed up to see whether customers like having their food delivered by driverless cars.

Some pizzas in Ann Arbor, Michigan, are arriving in a specially designed Ford Fusion fitted with radars and a camera used for autonomous testing. A Ford engineer will be at the wheel, but customers will have to head outside and type a four-digit code into a keypad on the car to access a heated compartment with their food.

Ford and Domino's said the six-week test will help them learn how customers react to driverless cars - including whether they will venture outside if it is raining or snowing.

