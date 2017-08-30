Youth who stole from his mother placed under probation

A young man who committed a spate of crimes against his own parents has been placed under probation and ordered to undergo treatment after admitting to charges against him.

Tristan Tedesco, 21, began his crimal spree by stealing from his mother in January, before threatening her via mobile phone two months later.

In April, Mr Tedesco damaged his father's property and failed to turn up at the police station when summoned to give his version of the incident.

He was finally taken into police custody but managed to escape from the Ħamrun police station one afternoon in May.

After hearing the accused plead guilty to all the charges brought against him, magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech observed that it was “preoccupied” by the young man's criminal record sheet.

A psychiatrist told the court that Mr Tedesco was diagnosed with ADHD, while a pre-sentencing report had shed light upon “the turbulent life of the accused resulting from his drug addiction.”

Mr Tedesco's parents told the court that they had only pressed charges against their son in his own best interest, so that he could “receive all necessary treatment and nothing else.”

In the light of such circumstances, the court placed Mr Tedesco under a three-year probation order. He was also placed under a three-year treatment order to receive all psychiatric and psychological help necessary.

Finally, the court extended a three-month prison term, imposed under an earlier suspended sentence, to four years.