Today's front pages

Drivers using their mobile phones need to watch out as the Times of Malta reports that the Malta Insurance Association is urging the police to consider applying the harshest of penalties for infringements. It also notes that all the four candidates contesting the PN leadership election will be subjected to the scrutiny of the party's Ethics Board.

The Malta Today reports that contender Adrian Delia and Minister Chris Cardona were at one point directors of the company which owned properties in London at the centre of allegations about revenue from prostitution.

The Malta Independent picks up another aspect of traffic enforcement and notes that older people are more likely to be caught drunk driving, along with a story reporting that Barts Medical School will hold its first classes on September 11.

In-Nazzjon reports on the war of (written) words between the UHM Voice of the Workers and the General Workers' Union over giving extra leave as compensation for public holidays which fall on the weekend, with the former saying it was not against the concept but had an alternative formula.

And finally L-Orizzont also picks up a story connected with traffic rules and says that experts are in favour of more speed cameras, as well as reporting that an industrial dispute has been declared by the GWU at Wasteserv.