Sweet-smelling drug addict jailed for theft

A young homeless thief with a drug problem was handed a 13-month prison sentence today after admitting to having targeted a Valletta perfumery on four occasions over a two-week span last month.

Frank Schembri, 21, was charged with having made off with designer perfumes from the shop. All thefts took place between July 13 and 28.

Before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, the man pleaded guilty to the thefts and also to being a relapser. He had been conditionally discharged under separate proceedings in March.

While remarking that his criminal record sheet was “not at all reassuring”, the court observed that the young man had embarked upon a life of criminality on account of adverse social conditions. He had even ended up homeless.

Declaring the accused guilty upon his own admission, the court sentenced him to a jail term of 13 months and placed him under a 3-year treatment order with instructions to embark upon a rehabilitation programme with immediate effect.

The court further ordered that the Family Minister and the Parliamentary Secretary for Social Accommodation be notified of the judgment so that the young man might receive help to address his social problems.

Inspector Priscilla Caruana Lee prosecuted.