Advert
Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 07:12

Slime oozing down White Rocks disgusts swimmers

Environmental authority alerted

Black effluent oozing down the rocks at the popular swimming cove at Bahar ic-Caghaq has disgusted swimmers, a few of whom have sent in photos taken over th epast few days.

The slime was reported to the Environmental Resources Authority on Monday, who acknowledged the report but so far no explanation has been forthcoming.

 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Delia to be summoned before PN...

  2. Battle between Delia and Caruana Galizia...

  3. PN candidates reveal their assets and...

  4. Drug bonanza, child pornography and...

  5. Police took 40 minutes to come to...

  6. Historic Pieta' villas at risk as plans...

  7. Traffic bottlenecks at Qormi and Mtarfa...

  8. Truck drops gravel, causes gridlock in...

  9. Arsonist sets fire to Birkirkara church door

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 30-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed