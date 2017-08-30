Slime oozing down White Rocks disgusts swimmers
Environmental authority alerted
Black effluent oozing down the rocks at the popular swimming cove at Bahar ic-Caghaq has disgusted swimmers, a few of whom have sent in photos taken over th epast few days.
The slime was reported to the Environmental Resources Authority on Monday, who acknowledged the report but so far no explanation has been forthcoming.
