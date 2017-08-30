PN ethics committee asked to investigate claims about Alex Perici Calascione

The Nationalist Party has asked its ethics committee to investigate an anonymous open letter which it said made allegations against Alex Perici Calascione, one of the candidates in the party leadership race.

Times of Malta also received the letter. It does not allege any specific wrongdoing by Dr Perici Calascione but points out that he is married into the Pisani family, shareholders of the Corinthia Group, when the other shareholders, it says, are members of the Gaddafi family. It says that as Opposition leader, Dr Perici Calascione would have a conflict of interest if a public discussion arises over permit requests by the group.

The letter also says that Dr Perici Calascione is the beneficial owner of Future Investments Ltd which owns Fenici Insurance Agency which in turn owns a majority stake in another company one of whose partners in on the run for alleged misappropriation of funds.

The company has not presented its accounts since 2012, when it had debts of some 500,000 euro. These facts had not been declared to the party, the letter-writer said.

The ethics committee has already discussed claims made against another candidate, Adrian Delia. The party administrative committee is due to meet this evening to discuss its findings.

PERICI CALASCIONE REACTS

In a reaction, Dr Perici Calascione said he had no doubt that the hidden hand which had written this letter did so to serve the interests of somebody else. But the letter-writer did not know who he was dealing with.

Dr Perici Calascione said that as soon as he learnt about the letter he asked for it to be referred to the ethics committee.

"Whoever conceived, approved and carried out this attempt can rest assured that it will not succeed. These low tactics are a reflection of the lowest form of politics of yesteryear and show nothing new," he said.

He said his commitment, dedication and determination in the electoral campaign would be redoubled.