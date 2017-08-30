PN denies receiving letter with 'serious allegations' about Perici Calascione

Alex Perici Calascione.

The Nationalist Party has denied receiving a letter containing undisclosed allegations about one of its leadership candidates.

In a brief statement, the PN said that reports published in Labour Party media outlets were untrue.

One has alleged that the PN had received a letter yesterday from one of its councillors containing "serious allegations" about Alex Perici Calascione, who is one of four men running to become the party's next leader.

The PL media outlet claimed that the PN has sought to keep the letter and its contents under wraps.

In its statement rebutting the claims, the PN said that its administrative council had sought to make contact with the councillor who One alleged had sent the letter, Frank Pickard, but had as yet been unable to do so.

"The PN invites the person named or any other person with serious allegations about any candidate to send these on immediately," the party said in its statement.

A PN ethics committee is currently looking into allegations made about Adrian Delia, another leadership candidate. The committee, which was set up on Monday and given 48 hours to complete its work, is expected to interview all four men running to become party leader.