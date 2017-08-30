Perici Calascione launches electoral manifesto

Alex Perici Calascione launched his electoral programme today, just days before the first round of an election to determine who will become the Nationalist Party's next leader.

Dr Perici Calascione urged party councillors to play it safe when they voted this coming Saturday, telling them "you know where you stand with me."

"Now is not the time to take risks," the party insider said. "We need to be safe in the knowledge that whoever will be leading the party is focused on tirelessly working to unite us and return us to victory."

In an eight-page manifesto, Dr Perici Calascione said that he would reorganise the PN's policy fora, inject sectional committees with a more political role and continue to build on the party's key Fehmiet Bażici (Basic Beliefs) and L-Għeruq Tagħna (Our Roots) documents.

Among other proposals, Dr Perici Calascione is calling for the post of assistant secretary general to be abolished, with various directors appointed to key party roles instead.

The PN insider and outgoing treasurer said that he would push for NET TV to invest in more investigative journalism and partner with foreign media outlets, and said he would like the party to establish a permanent ethics committee under the aegis of the party's administrative committee.

To read Dr Perici Calascione's manifesto in full, click the pdf link below.