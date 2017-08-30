Old beams removed as work on temporary roof for Rabat church picks up

A week after the catastrophic collapse of part of the ceiling of Ta' Giezu church in Rabat, works on temporary repairs have picked up pace as contractors and volunteers race to cover the gaping hole above the altar before it starts to rain more frequently.

The Franciscan Fathers said work has so far focused on the removal of old wooden beams and the preparation of shutting for the new roof. The collapse is believed to have been caused when two rotting beams gave way.

No one was injured in the cave-in, which happened during the night, but a marble altar table costing tens of thousands of euros was shattered and the altar itself was also extensively damaged.

READ: Rabat people in shock as ceiling collapses over the altar at Ta' Ġieżu church

"Solidarity has been great, funds are slowly coming in. We are feeling better, fully aware that this is not a nightmare, but reality," the Franciscan community said in a Facebook post.

Last week the Franciscans said they plan to build a dome instead of the collapsed section of roof. A dome was in the original plans of the church and it was built to support one.