Not our job to decide on candidates, says PN electoral commission boss

Deciding whether a Nationalist Party leadership hopeful was suitable for the post was a political choice that could not be made by the party’s electoral commission, the head of the commission, Dr Joe Borg, has told Times of Malta.

The former European commissioner said any decision to stop a candidate on political grounds rested with the party.

“Our job is to monitor the electoral process, while matters of a political nature, such as whether a candidate is ideal for the post, are for the party organs to decide,” he said.

Dr Borg was contacted in the wake of the controversy that erupted over Adrian Delia, one of four leadership contestants, after blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia reported that 14 years ago, he owned a bank account in Jersey through which money from prostitution in London was laundered.

Dr Delia has denied the accusations, insisting the account was held on behalf of a client. He has also filed three libel cases against Ms Caruana Galizia.

Party councillors will vote to shortlist two candidates for a run-off next Saturday, but some have already voted in early polling held last weekend.

Asked whether the electoral commission was empowered to call off the election, as some in the party have been clamouring for, Dr Borg said that was a decision the party organs would have to make.

“If the party opts to suspend the election, that decision will be communicated to the electoral commission, and it is only then that we will have to make the appropriate decision,” Dr Borg said.

Addressing journalists and supporters at the PN headquarters on Monday after the party’s executive council appointed an ethics committee to probe the allegations, Dr Delia said the electoral commission was the only organ responsible for running the leadership election.

The ethics committee, headed by former party stalwart Louis Galea, was given 48 hours to conclude its findings. That deadline expires this evening.

The PN's administrative committee is due to meet this evening to discuss the findings.

