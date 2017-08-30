Mother says minister cut corners when denying her access to her children

Photo: Shutterstock

A 33-year old has accused Family Minister Michael Falzon of denying her custody of her two children without giving her the right to express her views first.

In a constitutional application filed against the Minister and Attorney General, the woman is alleging that her right to a fair hearing was jeopardised by the minister's failure to follow proper procedure.

The case originated in June when the woman's kids, aged 3 and 5, were removed from the family home under a care order issued under ministerial authority.

A juvenile court turned down objections against the care order on August 10, with the court also rejecting the mother's claims that her right to a fair hearing had been violated.

The woman is arguing that according to law, the minister must grant parents the “opportunity to express their views” before authorising a care order. The minister may delegate this quasi-judicial function to his representative. However, in this particular case such a formal delegation was lacking, the court was told.

Her lawyers have said that the procedural shortcoming was “of sufficient gravity” as to impinge upon the mother's right to a fair hearing as safeguarded under the Constitution and the EU Convention on Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.

Lawyers Charlon Gouder, David Camilleri and Joseph Gatt signed the application.