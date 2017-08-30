Mother says minister cut corners when denying her access to her children
Constitutional application says care order was not issued according to law
A 33-year old has accused Family Minister Michael Falzon of denying her custody of her two children without giving her the right to express her views first.
In a constitutional application filed against the Minister and Attorney General, the woman is alleging that her right to a fair hearing was jeopardised by the minister's failure to follow proper procedure.
The case originated in June when the woman's kids, aged 3 and 5, were removed from the family home under a care order issued under ministerial authority.
A juvenile court turned down objections against the care order on August 10, with the court also rejecting the mother's claims that her right to a fair hearing had been violated.
The woman is arguing that according to law, the minister must grant parents the “opportunity to express their views” before authorising a care order. The minister may delegate this quasi-judicial function to his representative. However, in this particular case such a formal delegation was lacking, the court was told.
Her lawyers have said that the procedural shortcoming was “of sufficient gravity” as to impinge upon the mother's right to a fair hearing as safeguarded under the Constitution and the EU Convention on Fundamental Rights and Freedoms.
Lawyers Charlon Gouder, David Camilleri and Joseph Gatt signed the application.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.