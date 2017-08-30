Malta donates €25,000 to Red Cross Libya appeal

The Foreign Ministry has pledged €25,000 to an appeal by the Red Cross towards water supply and health care services in Libya. Support will be given in the form of water infrastructure works and health facilities, provision of water treatment materials, and material support to primary health

Support will be given in the form of water infrastructure works and health facilities, provision of water treatment materials, and material support to primary health centres.

"The ministry supports the work being carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross and believes that the contribution should assist in the implementation of their Response Plan," the Foreign Ministry said.