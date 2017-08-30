Advert
Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 15:09

For some drivers, parking illegally is just not enough

Two instances of blue badge parking abuse

Two blue badge spots, one selfish driver.

Two selfish motorists caught parking lengthwise across bays reserved for blue badge holders have once again highlighted the disregard many have for fellow drivers.

These two photos, sent to Times of Malta by two readers within hours of each other, reveal the scant regard some motorists have for the approximately 9,000 locals entitled to park in blue badge parking bays. 

READ: People at Ta' Qali national stadium are abusing of blue badge parking

In each photo, the motorist in question opted to park horizontally across vertical bays, taking up two reserved spots in the process.

A complete lack of respect for other drivers.A complete lack of respect for other drivers.
 

Blue badge bays are reserved for people living with a disability. Following several complaints about rampant abuse by motorists, parliament passed a law in 2016 which increased fines for irregular parking tenfold, from a meagre €23 to a minimum of €230.

But despite the law having been passed more than a year ago, the legal notice which would allow increased fines to be enforced has never been enacted - meaning these selfish drivers, and others like them, continue to get away with a slap on the wrist. 

Spotted something worth sharing? Get in touch on [email protected]

 

