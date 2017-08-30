Disabled to get VAT refunds on equipment purchases

Photo: Shutterstock

Disabled people will now be able to claim a refund on equipment purchases, under a new scheme launched by the Finance Ministry today.



Addressing a press conference, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna said severely disabled people would be allowed a VAT refund on equipment purchase up to €12,000.



Those with a level two disability would be given a refund on purchases up to €8,000, and those with a level three disability will qualify for a refund on equipment purchases up to €4,000, Prof Scicluna said.



Prof. Scicluna said the scheme would cover an array of equipment, including breathing aides and guide dogs.



A full list of the qualifying equipment as well as an application form for the refunds will be available on the Finance Ministry’s website in the coming days.



The scheme opens on September 1.