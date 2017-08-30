BOV customers report problems with banking services
Problems reported with internet banking and card use
Updated 3.15pm
Bank of Valletta services are being resumed after technical problems left customers unable to log into internet banking services or use their bank cards earlier today.
Customers trying to access their bank accounts online earlier this afternoon were denied access due to an application error, while anyone trying to contact the bank by phone also ran into a brick wall.
"We're sorry," a recorded message informed callers, "but we are unable to take your call right now."
People writing on Facebook said that were having trouble when using their BOV card or trying to withdraw money from one of the bank's ATMs.
A Times of Malta journalist posing as a bank customer managed to get through to a customer service representative at 3.15pm, with the representative saying that the bank's systems had run into technical trouble but that issues should now be resolved.
Technical problems last affected the bank's internet banking services in May.
Times of Malta has asked a bank spokesperson to comment on the fault.
