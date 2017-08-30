Another day, Another Delia/Caruana Galizia libel

Nationalist Party leader candidate Adrian Delia has kept up the tempo of rebutting allegations made in his regard by Daphne Caruana Galizia, when this morning he filed his fifth libel suit within six days against the blogger.

Since last Thursday, the lawyer aspiring to win the party leadership races filed a libel suit every weekday, the last being presented this morning over two articles which were posted yesterday by Ms Caruana Galizia.

All the suits revolve around allegations made by the blogger in her Running Commentary regarding Dr Delia’s involvement in the so-called ‘Soho prostitution racket’ as the holder of a Barclays International bank account in Jersey wherein ‘rents’ paid by Maltese landlords in Soho, amounting to some £1 million, were allegedly deposited.

In his applications, Dr Delia is denying such allegations, insisting that the sole purpose behind said online articles was to tarnish his reputation, honour and credibility. For this reason, the applicant requested the court to declare the articles defamatory in his regard in terms of the Press Act and to liquidate damages accordingly.

Lawyer Arthur Azzopardi signed the application.