All four PN candidates summoned before ethics board

From left: Adrian Delia, Alex Perici Calascione, Frank Portelli and Chris Said.

All four Nationalist Party leadership candidates have been summoned to appear before an ethics committee probing allegations about Adrian Delia.

Chaired by former PN general secretary and Cabinet minister Louis Galea, the committee was set up at the request of the party’s administrative council, which met on Monday to discuss the allegations made by blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Dr Delia has repeatedly denied the allegations about earnings derived from a London-based prostitution racket. Dr Delia has also sued the blogger for libel.

READ: Four men in the running to become PN leader

The PN administrative council said it had decided to refer the issue to an ethics committee, set up in line with the party statute.

A sense of uncertainty prevails within the party ranks, amid speculation that the contest could even be suspended

It includes former administrative council president Joe Cassar, Maryanne Lauri and Franz Wirth as members and the council’s current president, Karol Aquilina, as an ex officio member. It was given two days to do its work.

The council will reconvene once the board submits its recommendations, possibly tonight, to decide the way forward.

READ: Blogger allegations dominate PN leadership debate

The matter has been compounded by the tight time frame, as the first phase of the election is just 72 hours away. Consequently, a sense of uncertainty prevails within the party ranks, amid speculation that the contest could even be suspended.

Doubts have also been raised on whether the second leadership debate between all four candidates, set for tomorrow night, will now go ahead

Doubts have also been raised on whether the second leadership debate between all four candidates, set for tomorrow night, will now go ahead.

When contacted by the Times of Malta, a PN spokesman would not comment. Other PN sources said the meetings of the board committee had started in yesterday morning at the party headquarters.

They said it was decided that Chris Said, Alex Perici Calascione and Frank Portelli should also appear before the board, though it was not clear whether they would also be questioned about the allegations or other matters directly related to them.