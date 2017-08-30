Adrian Delia borrows Fenech Adami rallying cry as he vows to fight on

PN leadership candidate Adrian Delia borrowed a rallying cry from Eddie Fenech Adami as he told a meeting for party councillors and members that 'truth will always prevail' (Is-sewwa jirbaħ żgur).

Dr Delia is battling allegations of financial impropriety ahead of the first round of voting by the party councillors this Saturday.

READ: All four PN candidates summoned before ethics board

Dr Delia said he would continue to battle so that truth prevailed, within the PN and in the country if he was given the privilege of leading the party.

He thanked supporters and said that some people were in a panic that the PN would change its ways and would no longer depend on a few people who did not want it to open up to certain people, ideas and, hence, voters.

It was disconcerting, he said, that in a leadership election, the PN's political adversaries were able to make fun of the party as attacks were made from both within and outside the PN.

But he would not be disheartened because he could still hear Dr Fenech Adami's cry that truth would prevail. The PN would triumph and the government would face a strong opposition against the dirty leadership the country had at present, he said.