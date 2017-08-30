World's largest photo competition returns to Malta

This photo of St Catherine's church was one of last year's winning entries. Photo: Wikimedia

Malta is taking part in the world's largest photography competition for the second year running.

Wiki Loves Monuments brings together photographers from across the world to take photos of cultural heritage to be shared on free online encyclopedia Wikipedia.

Since 2010, more than two million photographs have been uploaded through the competition, with more than 277,000 submissions across 42 countries last year alone. This year, more than 50 countries across six continents will be participating.

Photos must feature examples of Maltese cultural heritage to be eligible for entry. Submitted photos will be exhibited at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta throughout November and December.

Another successful entry featured St Thomas tower. Photo: Wikimedia

A jury panel will pick ten winning photos from among local submissions, with these then being entered into the international Wiki Loves Monuments contest. Local winners will also be awarded prizes of up to €400 courtesy of Photocity, Valletta.

Winning photos from 2016 include the entrance hall to Berlin’s Regional court, the main auditorium in London’s Royal Albert Hall, and the Wat Arun (Temple of Dawn) in Bangkok. Top entries in the local competition included St Thomas Tower in Marsaskala and the Parish Church of St Catherine in Żurrieq.

The competition opens on September 1, with submissions accepted until September 30. Participation is free and open to all. Entrants must own the copyright of their submissions and release them under an open licence. The overall winners will be announced in November 2017.

Wiki Loves Monuments in Malta is organised by Wikimedia Community Malta in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv and Heritage Malta. Heritage walks and introductory workshops to Wikipedia editing will be held throughout September as part of the competition.

For more information on how to participate, visit www.wikimalta.org/WLM2017 or the Wikimedia Community Malta Facebook page.