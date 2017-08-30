Better animal welfare

We all know how brutal the summer in Malta can be. Temperatures are soaring, yet, there are stray dogs and cats roaming the streets. Some good souls often post photos of these animals online, in the hope of reuniting them with their former owners or find a new home for them.

Contact is sometimes made with the Animal Welfare Department but it seems their policy is to only pick up stray dogs or cats if they are sick or injured. Otherwise, the caller is advised to check whether the animal can be given shelter within an animal sanctuary. Unfortunately, this is rarely possible as most animal sanctuaries are full.

We are often bombarded with advice to take care of ourselves in this heat, to apply sunscreen frequently, to drink water, and to stay in the shade as much as possible because the sun’s UV radiation could have harmful effects on us. Animals do not seem to be afforded the same concern.

It is the responsibility of the Animal Welfare Department to ensure animals are safe and protected. As stated in its own mission statement, it should safeguard the interests of animals such that their lives are free of “any human violence, maltreatment or distress” and “should be free from coerced physical and psychological suffering”.

Stray dogs and cats should not be left to battle the heat without any food or water. I would like to encourage the authorities to revise the Animal Welfare Department’s policy. I believe some additional resources should be allocated to resolve this problem.

Public property lying unused could be allocated for use as new sanctuaries. The centres could be open to volunteers so animal lovers could do their bit.