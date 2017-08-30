Advert
Wednesday, August 30, 2017, 21:07 by Gianluca Lia

Watch: Gambin, Muscat ready to step up their game

Malta duo Luke Gambin and Zach Muscat are relishing the opportunity to face England on Friday (kick-off: 8.45pm) at the National Stadium, in the most awaited qualifier game from their Group F commitments. 

For midfielder Gambin, this is a special match since England is the country where he pursues his club career. At the moment, he is on the books of League Two side Luton Town having joined their ranks from Barnet, the club with whom he left a vivid impression which eventually earned him a call-up with Malta.

Meanwhile, former Birkirkara defender Muscat has assembled himself as one of the key figures in Pietro Ghedin's defensive department. He is currently playing for Serie C side Arezzo. 

Luke Gambin (left) and Zach Muscat (centre) geared up for Friday. Photo: Jonathan BorgLuke Gambin (left) and Zach Muscat (centre) geared up for Friday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

 

