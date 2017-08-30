Watch: Farrugia's latest goal ahead of England clash

Jean Paul Farrugia jubilant after scoring his first Malta goal.

As we are approaching one of the biggest dates in Maltese football, with the national team geared up to face England, one of the Malta members who is leaving a vivid impression of himself is Jean Paul Farrugia.

The former Sliema forward is currently pursuing his career in Switzerland, where he signed a deal with second division club FC Chiasso who play in the Challenge League.

Farrugia reacts after scoring for FC Chiasso.

Farrugia has already grabbed the headlines of the local media after netting four goals in five games, including a 1-0 victory of Bruhl SG in the domestic up which earned them a cup tie with Swiss giants Basel.

Undoubtedly, he will be striving to carry the offensive responsibilities on his shoulders should he get the nod for the starting line-up come Friday.

