Magri ready to face his past

Sam Magri (right) represented the Three Lions at youth level.

Sam Magri will be facing a part of his past when he lines up for Malta against England in a much-awaited World Cup qualifier at the National Stadium tomorrow.

The 23-year-old defender came through the England youth set up and was part of the Three Lions squad that reached the quarter-finals of the U-17 World Cup held in Mexico in 2011.

However, four years later he decided to pledge his international future to Malta after he was awarded a Maltese passport, making his first senior appearance during a World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at the National Stadium in November last year.

Among his team-mates during his time with England U-17 were goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, and forward Raheem Sterling.

Chalobah and Sterling will be among the England players who will be making the trip to Malta this evening after they were included in Gareth Southgate’s final squad while Pickford misses out through injury.

The towering defender said that it’s quite a crazy feeling to be lining up against some of his former team-mates.

“It’s a bit of a crazy situation as I have been asked quite a lot about it during the past 48 hours,” Magri told Times of Malta yesterday.

“There are a couple of players with whom I played with during my youth days with England but actually for me it’s no big deal as I see this match as just another match.

“I do have fond memories of my time at the U-17 World Cup with England as it was all part of my learning experience.

It was really a great month and if there will be time to talk with some of them I’ll be happy to catch up.

“However, now all my focus is on Malta,” added Magri, who had scored in the 3-2 U-17 World Cup defeat to Germany.

Turning his sights on tomorrow’s match Magri says that he is dying to be involved against England.

“The match against England will be a special experience,” the Ebbsfleet United player said.

“We are playing in front of a sell-out crowd and the atmosphere will be amazing.

“Besides we will be facing one of the best teams in the world and every player dreams of being involved in these kind of matches.

“We know that it’s going to be a very difficult match as England have some fantastic players but we will certainly give our everything to try and emerge on top.”

Meanwhile, Malta coach Pietro Ghedin has finalised his 20-man squad for tomorrow’s 2018 qualifier against England.

Johnson’s first call

From the 23-strong squad announced last week, Balzan FC striker Alfred Effiong is suspended for the England game but will rejoin the squad for the qualifier against Scotland at Hampden Park on September 4.

Defender Michael Johnson, now playing for Balzan, has earned his first senior call-up. Goalkeeper Steve Sultana and striker Lydon Micallef were on the initial list named by Ghedin but the Ħamrun Spartans duo, who are still uncapped, have not been included in the final squad.

FINAL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: H. Bonello (Valletta); A. Hogg (Hibernians).

Defenders: A. Agius (Hibernians); S. Borg (Valletta); R. Camilleri (Valletta); C. Failla (Hibernians); M. Johnson (Balzan); S. Magri (Ebbsfleet United); Zach Muscat (US Arezzo); Alex Muscat (Sliema Wanderers); Joseph Zerafa (Valletta).

Midfielders: C. Borg (Floriana); R. Fenech (Balzan); P. Fenech (Balzan); B. Kristensen (Hibernians); L. Gambin (Luton); S. Pisani (Floriana).

Forwards: J.P. Farrugia (FC Chiasso); M. Mifsud (Valletta); A. Schembri (Apollon Limassol).