North Korea fires missile over Japan

On Saturday, Japanese Cabinet Minister Yoshihide Suga had said North Korea's missile launch that day posed no threat to Japan. Video: Reuters

North Korea fired a missile early today from near Pyongyang that flew over northern Japan, the South Korean and Japanese governments said.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the missile broke into three pieces and fell into the waters off Japan's Hokkaido.

The Japanese government's J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions.

The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6.06am time (2106 GMT).

South Korea's military said the projectile was fired from the Sunan region near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang just before 6am (2100 GMT Monday).

Tensions had eased between North Korea and the United States after weeks of threats.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to fire missiles into the sea near the US Pacific territory of Guam and US President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.