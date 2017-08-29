Advert
Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 00:01 by Reuters

North Korea fires missile over Japan

Missile breaks into pieces and falls into sea

On Saturday, Japanese Cabinet Minister Yoshihide Suga had said North Korea's missile launch that day posed no threat to Japan. Video: Reuters

North Korea fired a missile early today from near Pyongyang that flew over northern Japan, the South Korean and Japanese governments said.

Public broadcaster NHK reported that the missile broke into three pieces and fell into the waters off Japan's Hokkaido.

The Japanese government's J-Alert warning system advised people in the area to take precautions.

The Japanese military did not attempt to shoot down the missile, which passed over Japanese territory around 6.06am time (2106 GMT).

South Korea's military said the projectile was fired from the Sunan region near the North Korean capital of Pyongyang just before 6am (2100 GMT Monday).

Tensions had eased between North Korea and the United States after weeks of threats.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un threatened to fire missiles into the sea near the US Pacific territory of Guam and US President Donald Trump warned Pyongyang would face "fire and fury" if it threatened the United States.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Nurse suspected of killing more than 84...

  2. The UK is facing a Brexit brain drain,...

  3. Kenya imposes world's toughest law...

  4. Chemical haze affects UK beachgoers

  5. Self-styled "godman" jailed for 10 years...

  6. Show some Brexit imagination, Britain to...

  7. Merkel: No regrets about opening door to...

  8. Harvey claims second fatality as...

  9. Watch: Civilians flee fighting in...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 29-08-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed