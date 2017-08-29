Watch: Government could shoulder part of sick leave burden, says MEA

You need Javascript and either Adobe Flash or Html5 to view this video.

MEA director general Joe Farrugia

The government must shoulder some of the burdens of various planned initiatives which mean employees will be away from work for many more days, Joe Farrugia, the director general of the Malta Employers’ Association told Times Talk.

Government intends to re-introduce days off in lieu when a public holiday falls on a weekend, and is also reviewing parental leave t look after sick children, among other measures.

One way to compensate employers for this additional burden would be for it to pay for the first day of sick leave, he explained.

The MEA made the controversial proposal about having what is known as a "waiting day" for sick leave as part of its position paper for the forthcoming Budget – which was immediately shot down by the Prime Minister last Sunday.

But Mr Farrugia has now said that just because the employer did not pay for it did not mean that the government could not.

