Live: Football transfer news and rumours

Ousmane Dembele was presented as a new Barcelona player on Monday.

Welcome to the Times of Malta Live Transfer News and Rumours. We will try and keep you up to date on the latest gossip and news from the European market as it happens.

09.45am Ravel Morrison is set to join Mexican side Atlas on loan, reports Marca.

The 24-year-old, who is on the books at Lazio, is already in Guadalajara and is expected to sign a loan contract with Atlas imminently.

The play-maker spent the second half of last season on loan at QPR and is under contract at Lazio until 2019.

BREAKING: @LFC confirm that Naby Keita will join club next summer. Says "I'm delighted to join an exciting project" #ssn pic.twitter.com/2Pb7NlWYgi — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 29, 2017

09.30am Liverpool have agreed a deal for RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita to join the Merseyside club from July 1 next year.

The Reds announced the signing of the 22-year-old on their website on Tuesday morning, confirming the Guinea international would move to Anfield in time for next season.

Reports in Germany and England suggest Liverpool will pay a premium on top of a £48million buy-out clause which comes into effect next year to sign their long-term target.

Liverpool have seen two bids rejected for Monaco's Thomas Lemar, with the latest around around £64.8m https://t.co/YJpJNG5igQ pic.twitter.com/YVOztTsG6h — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) August 29, 2017

9.15am We start off with Liverpool who had two bids for Thomas Lemar turned down by Monaco.

9.10am Good morning everyone and welcome to the Times of Malta Live Transfer news and rumours. Stay with us for the latest transfer stories.

9.00pm That's it for today. Thank you everyone for staying with us and we will be back tomorrow.

8.45pm Kylian Mbappe will have to wait until at least Tuesday for a medical before his expected move to Paris St Germain can be completed.

The transfer seemed imminent after the clubs reportedly reached an agreement on Sunday. Leaked pictures on Monday morning then saw striker Stevan Jovetic, set to join Monaco from Inter, pictured in the number 10 shirt which had been assigned to Mbappe for this season.

It had been reported that Mbappe could be unveiled on Monday, but with the teenager currently on international duty with France, and national coach Didier Deschamps not prepared to allow players to leave the camp to negotiate transfers, PSG will instead have to send representatives to the national academy at Clairefontaine.

8.30pm Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez hinted on Monday that he is negotiating with Liverpool over Philippe Coutinho and hoped to complete a deal before the transfer window closes.

After signing Ousmane Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for a fee which could rise to 147 million euros ($176 million), Fernandez announced his intention to bring two more players to the Nou Camp.

"It's true we are in negotiations over a player to try and sign them. We hope to reach a deal and present a new player," said Fernandez told a news conference when asked about Barcelona's hopes of signing Brazilian playmaker Coutinho.

8.00pm Netherlands midfielder Siem de Jong has left Newcastle United to rejoin Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam on a three-year contract, the Premier League and Eredivisie clubs said on Monday.

The 28-year-old is a product of Ajax's youth academy and made 244 appearances for the senior team before moving to Newcastle in 2014.

De Jong featured in 26 games over two seasons for the English club and spent last season on loan at PSV Eindhoven.

7.30pm Celtic have re-signed Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The 20-year-old has already spent 18 months with the Scottish Premiership champions, scoring 17 goals in 60 appearances.

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Estudiantes for Argentina U20 defender Juan Foyth https://t.co/nsRYWeNAbZ pic.twitter.com/5Qfl9Wpprf — Sky Sports PL (@SkySportsPL) August 28, 2017

7.15pm Tottenham have agreed a fee to sign Juan Foyth from Estudiantes.

7.00pm Fiorentina have announced the loan signing of Empoli defender Vincent Laurini.

The 28-year old Frenchman, who had been linked with a switch to Sampdoria, has been with Empoli since 2012.

He joined them after two years with Carpi, and prior to that played for Fossombrone.

6.30pm Patrick Roberts' long-running transfer saga looks to be over after the forward was pictured leaving Celtic Park.

Roberts looks set to rejoin Celtic on a season-long loan from Manchester City.

The England youth international had been expected in Glasgow to complete a medical ahead of a reunion with Brendan Rodgers and the rest of the squad, and was pictured with fans outside the ground.

6.00pm Kevin Wimmer has now passed his medical at Stoke ahead of a £15m move from Tottenham.

Talks over personal terms have almost concluded and the deal is expected to be announced in the next 24 hours.

5.30pm SkySports is reporting that Chelsea have agreed a fee with Arsenal for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. The 24-year old is currently with the England squad at St George’s Park.

It’s thought that large parts of his medical could be carried out at England’s training centre. The clubs are yet to confirm the development but it’s our understanding that an agreement between the two clubs has been reached this afternoon.

The fee is believed to be around £35m.

5.00pm Croatia head coach Ante Cacic does not think Ivan Perisic will be on the move this summer.

The Inter winger has been linked with Manchester United, but Cacic says: "I spoke to Ivan Perisic, he is happy in Inter.

“The coach appreciates him, they are preparing new contract for him."

4.35pm Naby Keita is coming to Liverpool... but not until next season in a record transfer.

The Reds have agreed a club record deal to sign Keita, with the player officially joining in July 2018.

The Reds have agreed to pay the £48m release clause that will allow him to move next summer, plus an undisclosed premium.

The 22-year-old had been one of Jurgen Klopp's primary targets this summer, but Leipzig had refused to sell.

4pm Italy international Leonardo Spinazzola has expressed his desire to leave Atalanta and return to Juventus.

The 24-year-old wing-back moved to the Bergamo outfit from Juve on a two-year loan deal last summer.

Spinazzola enjoyed an impressive 2016-17 season, which saw him make his senior international debut as well as help Atalanta to a fourth-placed finish in Serie A.

3.15pm Patrick Schick is a new player of Roma after the Czech U-21 star reached an agreement with the Giallorossi yesterday.

What a lot of rubbish this story about Bale and Manchester United is. He's going nowhere this summer and no offer has been sent pic.twitter.com/UeIHp6qcZ0 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 28, 2017

3.00pm SkySports Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has rubbished reports of a move from Manchester United for Gareth Bale of Real Madrid.

2.50pm Borussia Dortmund are lining-up a shock swoop for Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil in a bid to replace Ousmane Dembele, according to The Sun.

Ozil is in the last year of his contract at the Emirates Stadium and the reports suggest the Bundesliga club are ready to spend some of the £130m they collected in selling Dembele to Barcelona.

2.35pm Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal to sign Juan Foyth from Estudiantes.

2.20pm Inter's Stevan Jovetic is set to replace Kyian Mbappe at Monaco.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="it" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Monaco?src=hash">#Monaco</a>, ecco <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jovetic?src=hash">#Jovetic</a>: prende la '10' di <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mbapp%C3%A9?src=hash">#Mbappé</a> <br>><a href="https://t.co/4gfWVioHnR">https://t.co/4gfWVioHnR</a>< <a href="https://t.co/YvMebwU8Ym">pic.twitter.com/YvMebwU8Ym</a></p>— SportMediaset.it (@Sport_Mediaset) <a href="https://twitter.com/Sport_Mediaset/status/902135845334986756">August 28, 2017</a></blockquote>

1.55pm Reports are saying that Liverpool are the favourites to sign Renato Sanches on loan from Bayern Munich.

The Portugal midfielder wants more game time and he's frustrated in Germany after moving to Bayern for £27m in May last year. Chelsea and Monaco are some of the other clubs who are interested in the midfielder.

Sanches' agent Jorge Mendes was at the Monaco game last night. However, he is also involved in the Mbappe deal.

Sanches, meanwhile, didn't play for Bayern on Saturday. They say he had asked for time off to think about his future.

Sky Italy: Inter Milan trying to sign Moussa Sissoko on loan from Spurs — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 27, 2017

1.40pm Inter are trying to bolster their midfield with the signing of Moussa Sissoko, from Tottenham Hotspur.

1.30pm Former England goalkeeper Robert Green has joined Huddersfield Town on a season-long contract after being released by Championship side Leeds United, the Premier League club has said.

The 37-year-old's contract with Leeds was terminated by mutual consent and Huddersfield have the option to extend the deal by a year.

1.10pm Kevin Wimmer is on the verge of leaving Tottenham and join Stoke City for £15 million.

12.45pm Sky Sports is reporting that Liverpool have made a bid for Thomas Lemar, of Monaco.

12.30pm West Brom have rejected a second bid from Leicester for defender Jonny Evans, Press Association Sport is reporting.

Leicester's improved offer, reported to be £21million, is thought to be a significant increase on the amount they bid earlier this summer and exceeds the £18million Manchester City tabled for the 29-year-old this month.

City are expected to make a second bid for Evans before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

11.25am Borussia Dortmund will replace Ousmane Dembele with Ukraine international Andrei Yarmolenko, reports Kicker.

Dortmund, who sold Dembele to Barcelona last week in a big-money deal, will splash out €25m to sign Yarmolenko after reaching an agreement over the transfer with Dynamo Kyiv.

The 27-year-old, who has spent his entire career at Dynamo Kyiv, has been tracked by Dortmund for several seasons.

10.55am Napoli have sounded out the availability of Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, reports GianlucaDiMarzio.com.

The Italian club’s current first-choice goalkeeper, Pepe Reina, has been tipped to leave the Stadio San Paolo before the close of the transfer window and the Serie A outfit are scouring the market for replacements.

Their primary target is Real Sociedad’s Geronimo Rulli but senior Napoli figures have also enquired about the availability of Mignolet, who was left out of Liverpool’s matchday squad for their 4-0 defeat of Arsenal on Sunday.

10.30am Celtic are fighting hard to tie up a deal for Patrick Roberts on a season-long loan, according to the Daily Record.

The Scottish champions are hoping a deal can be finalised today ahead of Thursday's deadline.

10.25am Ousmane Dembele has arrived in Barcelona ahead of finalising his club-record move from Borussia Dortmund on Monday.

Barcelona reached an agreement with Borussia Dortmund for the signing of the 20-year old forward on Saturday for a fee believed to be in the region of £97m, plus add-on.

10.15am Paris St Germain have reached angreement to take Kylian Mbape on loan from Monaco.