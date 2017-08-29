Mellieħa concert

Mellieħa’s Choral and Orchestral Society Maria Bambina will be holding its annual concert on Friday.

This event has become a trademark of the Victory Day celebrations, with its first edition being held in 1992.

Under the baton of Kenneth Fenech, the concert will feature various singers, dancers and other personalities. The programme will cover musical styles ranging from classical to contemporary music.

The concert will be held on Friday at 8pm in Mellieħa parish square. Admission is free.