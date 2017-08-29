Maltese-born US actor and singer Joseph Calleia in The Glass Key (1942). The Malta Film Expo will highlight his career in an exhibition and talk dedicated to him.

The Malta Film Expo is being held from Friday to Sunday at St James Cavalier, Valletta. The event consists of a series of talks on film financing, writing for film and television, and the screening of over 100 short films.

An exhibition is also being set up at the cavalier. This will consist of memorabilia and vintage film-making equipment; a collection of oil paintings and Gouache on paper works by Maltese artist Ray Piscopo; and a display on the career of Maltese-born US actor and singer Joseph Calleia.

Here is the full programme

Friday, September 1

10am to noon: Talk on film funding (Studio B)

10am to noon: Family short film screening/foreign short films (cinema)

2 to 4pm: Short film screening /foreign short films (cinema)

5 to 7pm: Short film screening /foreign short films (cinema)

7 to 7.30pm: Screening of Magdalene (cinema)

8pm: Discussion and screening of Do Re Mi Fa (cinema); certified 18+

Saturday, September 2

10am to 12.20pm: Family short film screening/foreign short films (cinema)

2 to 6pm: Short film screening/foreign short films (cinema)

4 to 7pm: Talk on emerging technology (Studio B)

4.30 to 7pm: Short film screening/foreign short films (cinema)

5.30 to 6.30pm: Talk and demonstration by a film stunt coordinator (Spot A)

6 to 7pm: Talk on writing for film and TV (Studio B)

7.10 to 8pm: Discussion and screening of Head (cinema)

8pm: Discussion and screening of 20,000 Reasons (cinema); certified 12

Sunday, September 3

10am to noon: Family short film screening/local short films (cinema)

2 to 4pm: Family short film screening/foreign short films (cinema)

4.30-7pm: Short film screening/foreign short films (cinema)

5.30-6.30pm: Talk and demonstration by a film stunt coordinator (Spot A)

6 to 7pm: Talk on Joseph Calleia

7 to 8pm: Discussion and screening of Arcadia (cinema)

8pm: Triq Cinemoon Festival at the Malta Film Expo – screening of Hail, Caesar (cinema)

The Malta Film Expo is organised by the Malta Film Foundation with support from Arts Council Malta through a cultural partnership agreement and Spazju Kreattiv. Entrance is free. For a more detailed programme, visit www.maltafilmfoundation.com/maltafilmexpo.