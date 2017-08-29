Announcements

BRIMMER. On August 19, in Sydney, Australia, LEOPOLD FRANCIS, aged 75, passed away peacefully, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his son Matthew, his daughter Louise and her husband, his beloved grandchildren, his brothers Eric and wife, Antoine, his sister Rosalind Sant’Angelo and husband, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends. Funeral to take place today. May he rest in peace. A prayer is kindly solicited.

PIROTTA. On August 27, at Mater Dei Hospital, THOMAS, of Balzan, residing at Żebbuġ, aged 77, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Agnes, his sons Winston and his wife Simone and Mario and his fiancée Sarah, his brother and sisters, relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Wednesday, August 30, at 2.45pm for St Philip’s parish church, Żebbuġ, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 3.30pm, followed by interment at Sacred Heart (Qalb ta’ Ġesù) Cemetery, Żebbuġ. No flowers by request but donations to id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ARRIGO – JOHN B. On the ninth anniversary of his demise. Loved and missed by his family, James, Angela and Julia, Pippa, John, Emma and Alexander.

BUHAGIAR ABELA – FRANCES. Remembering our dearest and unforgettable aunt Fifi on the ninth anniversary of her parting. Much loved and missed by her family.

CARDONA – DION. Always in our daily thoughts. Mum, sisters and families.

CARDONA – DION. In loving memory of a special friend. Forever in our thoughts and prayers, today the 11th anniversary of his death. Always remembered. Nicky, Cecily, Liam and Nicola.

CARDONA. In loving memory of our dearest DION, a loving husband and father, on the 11th anniversary of his death. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Madeleine and Michela.

CARUANA CURRAN. With memories of our beautiful and loving KATE, née Gatt, first wife of Maurice, d. 2015, and mother of Simone, Paul and Louise (d. 1968), who passed away in 1976. With unfading love. Paul.

GALEA – ITALA. In ever loving memory, on the ninth anniversary of her death. Sadly missed by her daughter Yvette and her husband Tony, her son Valmore, her companion Doris Galdes, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

MIFSUD BONNICI. In memoriam of the ever fresh and loving memory of our parents – Prof. CARMELO (29/9/1948) and MARY, née Ross (1/10/1956). Giuseppe and Ugo and their families.

XUEREB. In loving memory of HENRY, today the sixth anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten. Anne, Doris, in-laws, nephews and nieces.

ZAHRA – MALOU. Treasured memories of a beloved daughter and sister on the 20th anniversary of her passing away. Deeply missed by Antoinette and all the family. Mass for the repose of her soul will be said this evening at 7 at St Clare’s Monastery, St Julian’s.