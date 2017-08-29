Watch: Water bomber hits a barge while scooping water

A French Canadair CL-415 water bomber hit a barge while scooping water from a river.

The incident happened at Nimes, France. The barge was moored at the time.

Three water bombers were scooping water from the Rhône river to fight a fire at Collias. No one was injured and the damaged plane managed to make it back to its base, where it was grounded.

Water bombers are used mostly to fight forest fires. They are frequent visitors at the Malta Air Show.