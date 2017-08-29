Union warns of industrial action at Wasteserv
The General Workers' Union has warned that it will take industrial action at Wasteserv unless workers engaged by a contractor to work at the company are paid their dues on time.
The union said the workers were not being paid on time and they were often not paid their full salaries and allowances.
The practice had continued despite the fact that the management was notified of the goings on.
The union said it had given notice of industrial action and would take such action unless the issue was resolved.
