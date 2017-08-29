Truck drops gravel, causes gridlock in St Julian's double whammy

The road is blocked (left) and traffic has snaked back to the start of the road.

A trail leads people down to Spinola Bay.

A truck driver left residents of St Julian's Triq il-Kbira in a messy situation this morning, with traffic backed up on one end of the road and a mound of gravel on the other.

The driver reportedly caused gridlock when he tried to manoeuvre his sizeable vehicle into a side street off the narrow road, getting stuck in the process.

To add insult to injury, he had already marked his territory by leaving a trail of cement mixed with gravel snaking down to the Spinola end of the street.

"It's chaos," said one reader who got in touch with Times of Malta. "There is nobody warning drivers not to drive into the road, police are trying to get people to turn around and I'm not sure how the truck driver will manage to steer his way out of this one."

