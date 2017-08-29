Today's front pages

Good morning. This is a summary of what's making the news on the front pages of today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta reports that doctors and psychiatrists are seeing an increasing number of patients exhibiting symptoms of psychosis after using synthetic copycat drugs. Last Sunday, The Sunday Times of Malta reported how such drugs are fast gaining popularity in Malta.

In a secondary story, the paper reports that a PN ethics committee has been given two days to look into allegations concerning leadership hopeful Adrian Delia.

The Malta Independent leads with news from the PN headquarters, saying an ethics committee led by former minister Louis Galea has been set up to investigate the Delia allegations.

In a secondary story, the paper notes that Pembroke residents handed the Planning Authority a petition with more than 1,700 signatures opposing the building of Chiswick school.

L-Orizzont writes that UĦM - Voice of the Workers is opposed to a proposal to give workers an extra day of leave when public holidays fall on a weekend, and notes that the PN has yet to express itself on a controversial proposal by employers to make the first day of sick leave unpaid.

The paper also writes that PN leadership candidates Adrian Delia and Frank Portelli have threatened to take the party to court.

In-Nazzjon highlights news from the PN leadership race, writing that an ethics committee will look into controversy surrounding Adrian Delia.