Three charged with trying to run over policemen

Two men and a woman who allegedly attempted to run over two police officers in Marsa were arraigned today over a string of charges related to the violent incident – although one of the passengers is insisting that he was manhandled.

Michael Wubshet Bekele, 29, residing in Fgura, Teklesembet Yohannes Afewerki, 33, residing in Marsa and Helen Taddese, 25, Eritrean, residing in Rome and currently in Malta on a two-week holiday, were escorted to court to face multiple charges relating to the episode which unfolded yesterday at around 9.15am in Marsa.

The prosecution, led by Inspector Elliott Magro, explained that two police officers on patrol in the area had spotted a two-seated van with four persons on board. One of the passengers was allegedly seated on the lap of another passenger.

The officers attempted to flag down the driver who, however, appeared to ignore the signal and made to drive on. The officers eventually managed to block the driver’s path, forcing the vehicle to a halt.

However, when one of the policemen walked up to the driver's side, the latter allegedly punched the officer in the face, smashing his specs in the process and slightly injuring him.

Meanwhile, the other male passenger got out of the van and attempted to push away the officers. The woman joined the fracas, shouting and doing her best to hinder the two officers in the execution of their duty.

The driver and two of the passengers were today charged with having reviled, threatened or caused bodily harm to the policemen, while refusing to obey lawful orders, uttering insults or threats and breaching good order and public peace.

Mr Wubshet and Mr Teklesembet were separately charged with having assaulted or resisted by violence the police officers, causing the latter slight injuries while being drunk in public. The officers had, in fact, reported that their suspicions had been aroused by the strong smell of alcohol in the presence of the men at the time of the incident.

Mr Teklesembet alone was further charged with having driven the Hyundai vehicle while under the influence of drink in amounts which exceeded the legal limits.

Moreover, the man had not been in possession of a valid driving licence nor had he been covered by an insurance policy in terms of law. The driver was further charged with having damaged the officer's specs.

Mr Wubshet was alone charged with having breached the conditions of bail granted last April in relation to separate proceedings before a Magistrates’ Court.

The court, presided over by Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, after hearing all three plead not guilty to the charges pointed out that the forces of order were to be protected by the courts since they were the ones who safeguarded the public.

Unless the police are allowed to carry out their duties, certain individuals might be encouraged to take the law into their own hands and then disorder would reign supreme, the court observed.

When making submissions on bail, lawyer Jason Grima assisting Mr Wubshet, pointed out that his client had supplied a different version of the whole incident. The man had allegedly been pulled out of the vehicle and had been manhandled by the officers. The man had, in fact, required treatment for the slight injuries sustained in the scuffle, the lawyer pointed out.

Asked by the court about the nature of these injuries, Mr Wubshet partly uncovered his shoulder to reveal a white bandage applied by medics at the health centre where he was taken for treatment.

“The police are to use the powers entrusted to them by law but excessive force during arrest is to be avoided,” remarked magistrate Mifsud while turning down the request for bail.

Inspector Elliott Magro prosecuted. Lawyer Jason Grima was counsel to Mr Wubshet, and lawyer Francine Abela was counsel to Mr Teklesembet and Ms Taddese.