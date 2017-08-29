Road works in Attard
Transport Malta will carry out maintenance work in Triq Santa Katerina, Attard - the road along the side of St Catherine Home - over the next few nights between 8pm and 5am.
The road will be closed to all traffic.
Drivers were advised to use alternative routes, drive carefully and follow instructions by officials on site.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.