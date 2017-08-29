Advert
Tuesday, August 29, 2017, 16:30

Road works in Attard

Transport Malta will carry out maintenance work in Triq Santa Katerina, Attard - the road along the side of St Catherine Home - over the next few nights between 8pm and 5am. 

The road will be closed to all traffic.

Drivers were advised to use alternative routes, drive carefully and follow instructions by officials on site. 

