Pembroke school plans face more than 1,500 objections

Residents Flavio Abdilla (left) and Patricia Graham (right) and council minority leader Evelyn Vella Brincat (centre) yesterday handed in 1,576 signed objections packed in two box files tied with a green ribbon. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Pembroke residents have filed more than 1,500 objections with the Planning Authority over a new private school on what they call virgin land 100 metres away from an existing State school.

The proposed project by CHS (Chiswick House School) Limited on an area in the development zone in Gabriele Henin Street has been met with protests since the authority’s notice went up on site in July.

Residents have since circulated an online petition, which has more than 3,700 signatures, submitted official objections on the PA’s online server and also collected 1,576 written objections.

The signed objections were yesterday submitted to the authority by residents Flavio Abdilla and Patricia Graham, Labour mayor Dean Hili and local council minority leader Evelyn Vella Brincat.

WATCH: Environment Minister joins Pembroke protesters

CHS has insisted that the site was recommended following a two-year consultation process. School director Bernie Mizzi said that while other options had been considered, none were appropriate and CHS was directed by the authorities towards the government-owned plot in Pembroke.

This impact is expected on the entire locality. Pembroke already has the highest school concentration

Contacted by this newspaper, Ms Graham said she had never dreamt in a million years that the opposition would gain so much support.

A render of the proposed school complex.

While the signed objections have been filed with the Planning Authority, the online petition will remain open until it hears the case.

Among the reasons listed in the standard objection form, the residents are insisting that the site consists of coastal geomorphological features, and that it is of conservation value and ecological importance.

The area is of scientific importance due to its rich biodiversity, including endemic flora and fauna, the objection reads.

According to residents, the proposed development site serves as a buffer zone for the adjacent Natura 2000 site. They are also concerned that the development will lead to a significant increase in traffic flows and associated air and noise pollution.

“This impact is expected on the entire locality. Pembroke, characterised by secondary roads, already hosts the highest concentration of schools resulting in a critical situation with continuous congestion.

“Such a project is expected to lead to additional traffic. It is therefore expected that the developer will include a thorough and extensive traffic network model as part of the terms of reference.”