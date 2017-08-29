Man accused of threatening girlfriend's former partner

A young man employed in the construction industry was denied bail today after pleading not guilty to having used his mobile to harass and threaten his girlfriend's former partner.

Alfred Schembri, 26, from Birzebbugia, was remanded in custody with instructions by the court to make use of his time behind bars so as to reflect upon the alleged wrongdoing.

The prosecution told the court how the criminal action was taken against the man who allegedly, yesterday at around 9.15am, made use of the phone to harass and threaten his victim, causing him to fear violence. Mr Schembri was also charged with relapsing.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud, said that it was preoccupied by the increasing abuse of means of communication. “Instead of focusing their efforts on other serious crimes such as drug offences, the police have to face ever-increasing pressure on account of such offences concerning the unlawful use of means of communication,” he remarked.

Although the accused was still presumed innocent until proven guilty, the court turned down the request for bail in the hope that the man would utilize his time at the Corradino Correctional facility to reflect upon his alleged wrongdoing.