Is police reform having the desired effect?

The Home Affairs Ministry pointed to improvements in the force such as the deployment of 23 new patrol vehicles. Photo: Darrin Zammit Lupi

More than a year after the launch of a police reform, district officers complain that the situation on the ground has remained the same, while sounding a warning on the rise of synthetic drug use.

Moreover, officers who spoke with this newspaper on the condition of anonymity questioned the decision to appoint a CEO and increase the number of assistant commissioners, saying results so far did not justify such appointments.

Yet the Home Affairs Ministry is refuting this criticism, saying the reforms started in the last legislature have already led to significant improvements like the deployment of 23 new patrol vehicles.

The issue of lack of enforcement, especially for drug abuse and trafficking, came to the fore after recent remarks by Gozo Bishop Mario Grech, who denounced what he described as rampant abuse during village feasts.

A few days later, however, a high-ranking police officer poured cold water on Mgr Grech’s claim, saying drug trafficking in Gozo was not out of control.

No proactivity

Officers regularly working the beat, however, especially in areas like Paceville and Sliema, contacted this newspaper to support the Gozo Bishop’s views.

“Mgr Grech’s remarks were nothing new to us, especially in the case of synthetic drugs. While high-ranking officers may view the situation differently, recent bizarre incidents like the woman who jumped into a refuse collection truck in Paceville indicate rampant substance abuse,” one officer said.

He added that enforcement was leaving much to be desired, as even patrols always followed a particular routine and became predictable. “Drug trafficking is not only on the rise at village feasts but everywhere else, and there are constantly new substances entering the market, like synthetic drugs. Yet it seems the police are not being proactive enough, despite the appointment of a raft of new assistant commissioners, as well as a CEO,” he said.

Drug trafficking is not only on the rise at feasts but everywhere else

Other officers said two years ago they completed a questionnaire as part of the police reform and were asked for suggestions. However, no feedback was given on whether their ideas had been taken on board, they added.

“So far there are no signs that the police reform launched more than a year ago is trickling down to district level, as we are still facing the same problems,” they said.

Police officers say that despite reforms, much of their work has remained the same.

More reform in coming weeks - ministry

In her reaction, a Home Affairs Ministry spokeswoman insisted a number of measures had already been taken to strengthen police patrols. Apart from the deployment of more officers and the presence of reserve constables in police stations, the Rapid Intervention Unit had been equipped with 23 new patrol vehicles since last February, she said.

Moreover, the police presence in certain hotspots was amplified as part of the strategy towards crime prevention, the ministry added.

“In the coming weeks, reforms planned for a more effective police force, leading to a greater presence of police officials in the community, will be enhanced,” the spokeswoman said. However, no further details were given.

While pointing out that recruitment would continue next year, to reach the full complement, the spokeswoman said discussions were also being held on incentives to encourage officers not to retire after 25 years.

“Eventually, this will help the police force to retain the best officers,” she said.

In an interview with The Sunday Times of Malta last year, crime consultant Saviour Formosa called for efforts to reverse the brain drain, saying the option to retire after 25 years was depleting the force of high-calibre officers. Prof. Formosa, who was involved in the reform, was in charge of the questionnaire.

However, the ministry would not say which or how many proposals made through the survey had been adopted.

As for the appointment of the CEO, the spokeswoman insisted it enabled the commissioner to focus on policing duties and divest himself of administrative tasks. When questioned on the positive impact this post had on the force, the ministry was not forthcoming.

Safety spending

In recent weeks, criticism has also been levelled at the amount of public spending on public order and safety. According to Eurostat data, in 2015, Malta ranked third lowest in the EU at just 1.2 per cent of gross domestic product. The allocation for police services in that year was also relatively low at 0.7 per cent of GDP, which was also third lowest.

Asked for the reason behind the low spending, the ministry skirted the issue, saying it was aligned with the allocated budget. On the other hand, the ministry noted that the government was elected on the pledge to increase investment in the force and modernise a number of units by involving more professionals in investigating certain crimes.

The ministry insisted that in spite of all difficulties, the police were ultimately successful in combating or preventing crime, partly due to collaboration with local and foreign entities.