Hunting oversight committee not yet appointed, days before season opening

The Ornis Committee has yet to be appointed, just days before the opening of the five-month autumn hunting season.



Addressing a press conference, Birdlife Malta CEO Mark Sultana said the NGO today presented a letter to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat expressing its preoccupations about the upcoming season, which opens on September 1.



Mr Sultana implored the government to show it would not tolerate any illegalities.



He said the Ornis Committee always met before the opening of the autumn season, and for all its defects, served as a channel of information for NGOs like Birdlife.

This season, the NGO had not even been given information on how many police would be out in the field ensuring the law was enforced, Mr Sammu said.



The autumn season allows for the hunting of 40 species from land and 12 species at sea.

Hunting on land will be permitted during the two hours before sunrise and two hours after sunset between Monday and Saturday, and the two hours before sunrise and 1pm on Sundays and public holidays.

Hunting at sea will be permitted between October 1 and January 31 during the same times.

Turtle Doves can only be hunted between September 1 and 30, with a 7,000 maximum national quota set. All hunters must report any birds they catch via a telephone reporting system before leaving the hunting area.



Birdlife Malta’s conservation manager Nicky Barbara said in the coming weeks, volunteers from all over Europe would be descending on Malta in order to monitor the season and cooperate with authorities.